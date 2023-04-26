82,360 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. 575,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

