8,429 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 31,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,378.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE TFC opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
