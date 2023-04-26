851 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.38. 1,303,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,458. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $295.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

