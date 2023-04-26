Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82-288 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.11. 1,120,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

