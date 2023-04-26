Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Accenture were worth $71,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $272.67. 306,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.67.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

