Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $270.70 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.67. The company has a market cap of $171.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.