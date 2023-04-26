Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accor from €30.50 ($33.89) to €31.90 ($35.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Accor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ACCYY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Accor has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

