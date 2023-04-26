Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.61

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.61 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 63.11 ($0.79). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 64.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 11,273 shares trading hands.

Accsys Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.33 million, a PE ratio of -521.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

