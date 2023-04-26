aelf (ELF) Hits Market Cap of $174.18 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. aelf has a market capitalization of $174.18 million and $7.34 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004045 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,949,599 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.