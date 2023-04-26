Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.10. 3,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Aenza S.A.A. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

