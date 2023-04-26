Aew Capital Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $24,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 229,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,445. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

