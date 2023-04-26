Aew Capital Management L P Has $16.22 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 349.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,180 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 207,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 151,568 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. TheStreet cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. 1,326,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,903. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.