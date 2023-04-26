Aew Capital Management L P Has $93.70 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises about 3.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.68% of Essex Property Trust worth $93,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $124,907,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after buying an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after buying an additional 314,259 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 324.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 362,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,787,000 after buying an additional 277,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $205.84. The company had a trading volume of 151,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,590. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $355.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $2.31 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 147.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.52.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

