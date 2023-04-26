Aew Capital Management L P Makes New $27.69 Million Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,095,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,694,000. Cousins Properties makes up about 1.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.72% of Cousins Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after purchasing an additional 315,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,924,000 after purchasing an additional 229,754 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 73.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,186 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In related news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.85. 1,569,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,022. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.32%.

CUZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

