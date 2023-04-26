Aew Capital Management L P Sells 339,090 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Aew Capital Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,090 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up approximately 1.9% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.49% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $49,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,203,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,568,000 after purchasing an additional 759,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,731,000 after purchasing an additional 312,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,163,000 after purchasing an additional 236,991 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 89,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

REXR traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. 1,065,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,605. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

