AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AEW UK REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON AEWU traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 97.60 ($1.22). 130,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,312. AEW UK REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 83.77 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.60 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.79. The firm has a market cap of £154.62 million, a P/E ratio of 489.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Get AEW UK REIT alerts:

AEW UK REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising £100.5m.

Receive News & Ratings for AEW UK REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEW UK REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.