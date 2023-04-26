AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
AEW UK REIT Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON AEWU traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 97.60 ($1.22). 130,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,312. AEW UK REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 83.77 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.60 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.79. The firm has a market cap of £154.62 million, a P/E ratio of 489.50 and a beta of 0.57.
AEW UK REIT Company Profile
