Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $702,360. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm Stock Down 5.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Affirm by 4.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Affirm by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Affirm by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $40.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

