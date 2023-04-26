Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,860 shares of company stock worth $702,360. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Affirm by 4.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Affirm by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Affirm by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Down 5.5 %

AFRM stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Affirm has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $40.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.