Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $254.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

