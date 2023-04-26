AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. 9,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,891. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

