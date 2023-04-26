Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 164.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

ADC stock opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

