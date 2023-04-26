Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Trading Down 1.3%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €27.70 ($30.78) and last traded at €28.01 ($31.12). 405,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.39 ($31.54).

Several research firms have weighed in on AIXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($37.78) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($35.56) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($38.89) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

