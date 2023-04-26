Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Buys $25,033.05 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.47 per share, with a total value of $25,033.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,758.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.80 per share, with a total value of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.23 per share, with a total value of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.42 per share, with a total value of $25,015.98.

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.48 per share, with a total value of $25,035.12.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton bought 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.88 per share, with a total value of $25,062.88.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,851. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $116.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.