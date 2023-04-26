Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGMJF remained flat at $11.60 during trading on Wednesday. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

