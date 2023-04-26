Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGMJF remained flat at $11.60 during trading on Wednesday. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.
About Algoma Central
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algoma Central (AGMJF)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.