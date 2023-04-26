Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $72.69 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $72.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00037541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,431,923,301 coins and its circulating supply is 7,230,198,142 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

