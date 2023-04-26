Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alimera Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

