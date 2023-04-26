Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Alimera Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alimera Sciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
