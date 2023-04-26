Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 272,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,307,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Alkermes Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 376,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,644,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,491,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Further Reading

