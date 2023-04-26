Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMMGet Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.17. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 78,987 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 18.41 and a quick ratio of 23.78.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMMGet Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

