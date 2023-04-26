Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 178.64% from the company’s previous close.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $223.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.