Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $128.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.27.
Shares of GOOGL opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
