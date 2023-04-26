Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $128.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.27.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

