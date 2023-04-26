AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $170.71

Shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.71 and traded as high as $188.03. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $184.00, with a volume of 750 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.46.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

