AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $170.71

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DITGet Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.71 and traded as high as $188.03. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $184.00, with a volume of 750 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.46.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in AMCON Distributing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

Further Reading

