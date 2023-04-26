AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

