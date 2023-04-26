AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Price Performance
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMCON Distributing (DIT)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.