American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Trading Down 0.1%

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.38. 6,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 4,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.42.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Get American Century Sustainable Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Company Profile

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.