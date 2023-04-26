American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,389,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,330 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 2.8% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $72,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after acquiring an additional 583,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,781,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,507,000 after acquiring an additional 288,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. 490,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,568. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 123.95%.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

