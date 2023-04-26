American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.7% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.42. 520,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.93.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

