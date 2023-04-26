American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.2% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $27,728,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.56. The company had a trading volume of 108,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,449. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.