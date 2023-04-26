Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

