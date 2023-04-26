Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 477,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,032,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $609.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.93 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,317.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 94,378 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

