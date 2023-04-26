Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:AP opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Demichiei bought 18,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,636.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,602.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 32,495 shares of company stock worth $76,789 over the last 90 days. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,144,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

