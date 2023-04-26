Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of 2.89-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.90. 1,615,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,889. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,605,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,933,000 after acquiring an additional 667,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

