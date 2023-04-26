Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $502.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

