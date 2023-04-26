Analysts Set Expectations for Cactus, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cactus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

NYSE WHD opened at $41.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $187.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 18.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 267,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 3.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cactus by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,873,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,263,000 after buying an additional 170,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,997,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

