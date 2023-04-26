Analysts Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target at $16.50

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 51.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 420,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.09.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.72 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

