Analyzing Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) & Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambev has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Better World Acquisition and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better World Acquisition N/A -86.49% 4.45% Ambev 18.11% 17.42% 10.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

26.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Better World Acquisition and Ambev, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambev 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better World Acquisition and Ambev’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A Ambev $15.44 billion 2.82 $2.80 billion $0.18 15.39

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Better World Acquisition.

Summary

Ambev beats Better World Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division. The CAC segment includes its direct operations in the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Cuba, Guatemala, Barbados, and Panama. The Canada segment covers includes domestic sales in Canada and some exports to the United States market. The Canada segment represents the Labatt’s operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

