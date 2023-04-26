Andrew Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,249,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average is $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $270,382,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after buying an additional 814,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.52.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

