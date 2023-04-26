Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Short Interest Update

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 363.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Anritsu Stock Performance
AITUY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Anritsu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $13.20.
Anritsu Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anritsu (AITUY)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Anritsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anritsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.