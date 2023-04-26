Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $10.20 on Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $10.20 or 0.00034306 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $190.04 million and $8,601.87 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.91492461 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $6,431.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

