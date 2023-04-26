ApeCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $115.69 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00014148 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $115.69 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to enable decentralized community building in web3. The APE Foundation is responsible for facilitating decentralized and community-led governance, and administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. The APE Foundation is designed to become more decentralized over time and ensures that the ideas of the DAO community have the support they need to become a reality. The Ecosystem Fund, controlled by a multisig wallet, is used to pay expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO, and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

