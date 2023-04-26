Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Appian Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ APPN opened at $35.89 on Friday. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.35 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,642,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,846,226 shares in the company, valued at $404,384,501.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Appian news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,846,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,384,501.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 292,712 shares of company stock worth $12,660,800. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,817,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,098,000 after purchasing an additional 489,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at $13,983,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Appian in the third quarter valued at $6,700,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Appian by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

