Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 106.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

