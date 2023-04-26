Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Wedbush raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 848,584 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.9% in the third quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 506,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 95,693 shares during the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

